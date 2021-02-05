Lincoln Stars can't overcome slow start in home loss to Des Moines

It's desperation time for the Lincoln Stars.
With a heartbreaking 3-2 loss at the hands of the Des Moines Buccaneers that came down to the final shot Friday at the Ice Box, the Stars fell to 8-13-1.
Aidan Thompson rang the post in the final seconds as Lincoln had a 5-minute power play that began with nearly a minute left and Ryan Ouellette pulled from the Stars crease made it 6-on-4.
Lincoln had already scored on a 6-on-4 power play when Zach Urdahl netted his team-leading ninth goal of the season. Urdahl cut the Stars deficit to 3-2 with 2:15 remaining in regulation with Ouellette on the bench to give the Stars a sixth attacker.
Des Moines led 2-1 before scoring on its own 5-minute advantage for a 3-1 lead with just over 8 minutes left. Lincoln killed off the remaining 4:40 of the penalty kill to trail by two goals.
“We talked about it all week. The urgency level; the desperation,” Stars general manager and head coach Chris Michael said. “It was extremely disappointing to see us come out and be flat after the week we've had.
“There are no excuses for us to be ready to play and compete for 60 minutes. We competed when the adversity hit there. … It's more frustrating to see our urgency level go up then. We have to start the game with that urgency level.”
Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of play, the Stars' desperation kicked in with multiple chances in the second period. James Stefan answered for the Stars to make it 1-1, but Lincoln fell behind again after giving up a goal late in the period.
“We have to find a way to come out of the gates with a hard push,” Urdahl said. “We can't wait for the second period to get going. It's been a trend in our game, waiting for something bad to happen first to respond.
“We have to be the bad thing that happens to the other team first. We have to come out hard, come out strong and come out pushing right out of the gates.”
Lincoln closes out a six-game homestand Saturday against the Omaha Lancers with a sold-out Ice Box crowd at 7 p.m.