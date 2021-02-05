Lincoln Stars can't overcome slow start in home loss to Des Moines

It's desperation time for the Lincoln Stars.

With a heartbreaking 3-2 loss at the hands of the Des Moines Buccaneers that came down to the final shot Friday at the Ice Box, the Stars fell to 8-13-1.

Aidan Thompson rang the post in the final seconds as Lincoln had a 5-minute power play that began with nearly a minute left and Ryan Ouellette pulled from the Stars crease made it 6-on-4.

Lincoln had already scored on a 6-on-4 power play when Zach Urdahl netted his team-leading ninth goal of the season. Urdahl cut the Stars deficit to 3-2 with 2:15 remaining in regulation with Ouellette on the bench to give the Stars a sixth attacker.

Des Moines led 2-1 before scoring on its own 5-minute advantage for a 3-1 lead with just over 8 minutes left. Lincoln killed off the remaining 4:40 of the penalty kill to trail by two goals.

“We talked about it all week. The urgency level; the desperation,” Stars general manager and head coach Chris Michael said. “It was extremely disappointing to see us come out and be flat after the week we've had.