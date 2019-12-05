Lincoln Stars' biggest little fan gets to hang out with the team

Three-year-old Kambric McBride tries to wear his Lincoln Stars jersey whenever he can. Sometimes his mother, Sam McBride, has to hide it, just so she can wash it.
His mother catches him as he mimics the goaltender's every move, setting his cup on the back of his miniature goalie net, just like Stars goaltenders Jacob Mucitelli and Ryan McInchak do.
“Sometime last year I started bringing him to games, because it was something cool to do with your kid,” said Sam McBride, of Columbus. “Then he would go home and want to play. He started using curtain rods as hockey sticks. He picks up little things. I never knew they kept a bottle on the goal, and he saw it and would pretend to do it.”
Kambric attended the Stars' practice Tuesday, watching the workout and even playing floor hockey in the locker room with the team.
“It's extremely important and I know firsthand how great of an experience it is as a kid that loves hockey and to be around your role models,” Stars coach Cody Chupp said. “To say hello to you and spend time with you out of their busy schedules. I grew up in a college hockey town and looked up to every player that went through.”
Every Stars player has his own story on how he got into the game, but the answer always reverts back to a defining moment as a kid.
Lincoln forward Travis Treloar's father was a coach, so he spent many days as a young kid in the locker rooms with players much older than he was.
But it was a memory of meeting his idol, former NHL player Shane Doan of the Arizona Coyotes, that has stuck with Treloar. It's why he wears No. 19 on his jersey, the same number Doan wore.
Treloar was not at practice with Kambric and the Stars on Tuesday because he was on a college visit, but he still understands the importance of giving back to the fans.
“I was pretty fortunate my dad was a coach,” Treloar said. “I always got to be in the locker room when I was a kid. I met a lot of big players and always had a good time. We got to meet Shane Doan and he gave me a couple of sticks, and that made the whole year for me.
“Being in the locker room when I was younger with all the guys and the way they took care of me, I just tried to learn from that as well. Try to do the same thing and approach it the same way. Put a smile on someone's face and that makes the day for me, too. That was awesome, and I still look up to him. That makes me appreciate him even more and see how he takes care of the fans. That was my first practice and he did all that for me."
USHL forward of the week Christian Sarlo was the first to greet Kambric in the locker room, and he was one of the last to say goodbye with a fist bump and a team-signed jersey, showing that Kambric's bright day was just as big for the players as it was for him.
“This is probably going to be, for (Kambric), one of the biggest things in the world for him,” Sam McBride said. “We play every single day. He thinks he is a player and he thinks he's on the team. It's really cool to see him be around them and I definitely think this is something he is going to remember.”
Lincoln travels to face the Waterloo Black Hawks in a two-game set Friday and Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa.