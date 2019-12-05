Lincoln Stars' biggest little fan gets to hang out with the team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln forward Travis Treloar's father was a coach, so he spent many days as a young kid in the locker rooms with players much older than he was.

But it was a memory of meeting his idol, former NHL player Shane Doan of the Arizona Coyotes, that has stuck with Treloar. It's why he wears No. 19 on his jersey, the same number Doan wore.

Treloar was not at practice with Kambric and the Stars on Tuesday because he was on a college visit, but he still understands the importance of giving back to the fans.

“I was pretty fortunate my dad was a coach,” Treloar said. “I always got to be in the locker room when I was a kid. I met a lot of big players and always had a good time. We got to meet Shane Doan and he gave me a couple of sticks, and that made the whole year for me.

“Being in the locker room when I was younger with all the guys and the way they took care of me, I just tried to learn from that as well. Try to do the same thing and approach it the same way. Put a smile on someone's face and that makes the day for me, too. That was awesome, and I still look up to him. That makes me appreciate him even more and see how he takes care of the fans. That was my first practice and he did all that for me."