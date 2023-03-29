The Lincoln Stars normally practice in the afternoons. Wednesday was a bit different.

The Stars traded in their practice jerseys for their black-and-blue gameday uniforms in a 3-2 win against Tri-City in an afternoon contest at the Ice Box.

"I thought it was great," Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. "We practice at this time (or) around this time every day, so our guys know they should be at peak competition level around this time."

The afternoon start is kid-friendly, and attracted more than 100 students on field trips.

Tyler Dunbar matched a career-high in goals in a season with his fourth of the year and his first in a Stars uniform midway through the first period as Lincoln jumped to a 1-0 lead in front of nearly 2,000 fans.

Tri-City tied it 1-1 1:56 into the second period, but it was the letter-bearers for the Stars that gave Lincoln a two-goal cushion.

Lincoln captain Mason Marcellus broke the tie 14:23 into the second period with his 15th goal of the season and alternate captain Antonio Fernandez scored the eventual game-winning goal with just over three minutes to play in the period.

"I was really proud of the way we played today," Russo said. "We had a ton of extended offensive possession. We got a lot of early great chances. (Cameron) Korpi made outstanding saves and kept (Tri-City) in it when we were pushing. They are a great team and had their chances, too.

"Whitey (Cameron Whitehead) was there to stand tall when we needed him. ... We were really able to stick to our game plan today and advance pucks and play North."

Lincoln created a four-point separation over the Storm in the USHL Western Conference standings and now trails Waterloo by a point for the conferences second spot and, more importantly, a chance at a first-round bye in the postseason with eight games left in the regular season.

"You see the standings and they are as tight as can be," Russo added. (Tri-City) is fourth and thinking they can get to second (place). We are sitting in third and that was two huge points with the team (Waterloo) coming in on Friday. We are now right behind them and gave ourselves a little bit of a four-point swing and some breathing room against Tri-City. Every point, every game down the stretch are incredibly important."

Lincoln hosts the Black Hawks at the Ice Box with a weekend series beginning Friday at 7 p.m.