Lincoln Stars assistant Michael Sdao still feels the magic as team prepares for first home game of season

Lincoln Stars assistant coach Michael Sdao still gets that itch.
The feeling that ran down his spine every time the Ice Box went dark and the music started and the Stars' 25-year public address announcer, Craig Estudillo, announced the USHL team's starting lineup more than 10 years ago. Sdao played for the Stars from 2007-09.
The Stars assistant coach recently gave up the skates and gloves, but he still finds himself on the bench, instilling what it means to wear the Stars logo. The prominent Star prop drops before every home game. It has for the course of all 25 years of the franchise, and the whole experience still gets to Sdao.
“You get that feeling of chills a little bit,” Sdao said. “It’s one of these rinks where I have a lot of great memories as a player. It’s just special to see the Star drop and see our players come out.”
Sdao was not known for his goal scoring or point production in Lincoln, with six goals and 19 points in 104 games over the course of two seasons, but it was his presence on the ice that would help turn the tide of the game.
Drafted by the NHL’s Ottawa Senators in the 2009 draft, Sdao racked up 340 penalty minutes over two seasons in Lincoln.
Now the first-year assistant is not only teaching players how to play the game, but learning to see the sport in a different light. The Colorado-born Sdao spent four seasons at Princeton before playing six years in the AHL and four in the ECHL before joining the Stars' staff as an assistant.
“As a player I was always somebody who took pride in protecting my teammates,” Sdao said. “It’s definitely at times when you feel your team getting taken advantage of. It hasn’t happened much this year, but you feel you want to get out there at times.
“Like any transition, it’s going to take time and it’s been a lot of fun so far. … The last few years in my playing career I took a lot of pride in helping the younger players. I also just felt like it was time to make the transition, and it has been a lot of fun so far.”
And as for wearing the Stars logo for his USHL career, Sdao’s presence on the bench, in practice and playing for Lincoln has helped current players on and off the ice.
“He brings the tradition of Lincoln back,” Stars forward Zach Urdahl said. “He played here back in the day a little bit, so he knows what it means to be a Lincoln Star. (Sdao) helps us out with that stuff and it’s good to have him here.”
Sdao was one of first-year head coach and general manager Chris Michael’s first calls to build a staff. Sdao was hired June 8.
“He brings experience of wearing that logo and what it means,” Michael said. “(Sdao) has done a good job and is learning in his first year as a coach. But having a guy who is an alum of the program was important to us when we were going through that hiring process.
“When we talk about what it meant, what it means to be a Lincoln Star, it’s nice to have a guy standing next to you talking about that, because he lived it.”
Sdao and the Stars (1-4-1) will be on the home bench for the first time in the 2020-21 season Saturday, hosting the Tri-City Storm at 7 p.m. at the Ice Box. In accordance with current government and CDC guidelines, the arena will operate at 25% capacity. Fans can sit together in blocks of eight or fewer and must be seated 6 feet away from other groups.