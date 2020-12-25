Lincoln Stars assistant Michael Sdao still feels the magic as team prepares for first home game of season

Lincoln Stars assistant coach Michael Sdao still gets that itch.

The feeling that ran down his spine every time the Ice Box went dark and the music started and the Stars' 25-year public address announcer, Craig Estudillo, announced the USHL team's starting lineup more than 10 years ago. Sdao played for the Stars from 2007-09.

The Stars assistant coach recently gave up the skates and gloves, but he still finds himself on the bench, instilling what it means to wear the Stars logo. The prominent Star prop drops before every home game. It has for the course of all 25 years of the franchise, and the whole experience still gets to Sdao.

“You get that feeling of chills a little bit,” Sdao said. “It’s one of these rinks where I have a lot of great memories as a player. It’s just special to see the Star drop and see our players come out.”

Sdao was not known for his goal scoring or point production in Lincoln, with six goals and 19 points in 104 games over the course of two seasons, but it was his presence on the ice that would help turn the tide of the game.

Drafted by the NHL’s Ottawa Senators in the 2009 draft, Sdao racked up 340 penalty minutes over two seasons in Lincoln.