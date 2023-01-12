Lincoln looks to control start, capitalize on special teams in weekend series

The Lincoln Stars aren't trying to sound like a broken record when it comes to a weekend series against the Tri-City Storm.

But the consensus is to have a fast start against the Storm, which has taken three of the last four meetings against the Stars.

"Games we've lost we have come out really slow and they've jumped right on us, especially in their building," Lincoln forward Doug Grimes said. "We have to come out ready to go and ready to play. Get the first five or 10 minutes in our favor and just work from there."

Tri-City scored just 26 seconds into the last matchup and totaled four goals in nearly a period and a half in a 6-1 win over Lincoln in Kearney on Dec. 31.

But with a chip on their shoulders and an expected scrappy atmosphere, the Stars (18-9-1) will look to capitalize on power-play chances while limiting Tri-City (14-12-2) on its.

Lincoln has scored six goals with the man-advantage over its last four games and allowed just two power-play goals in that span. Opponents are 2-for-16, while both goals coming from the Storm's most victory over Lincoln.

"A hot start in their building Friday will be huge for us," Stars defenseman Henry Nelson said. "The last few games we've been there, we've been scored on pretty quick.

"Staying out of stuff after (the) whistle there, it just feeds them. They like to play that game 'dirty after the whistle' a little bit. If we just stay out of that and play our game, fast and tough, we will have more success this weekend."

Lincoln plays Tri-City in Kearney at 7 p.m. Friday and hosts the Storm at the Ice Box at 6 p.m. Saturday.