Legault's late score sends Stars into OT, but Waterloo escapes with win

Charles-Alexis Legault provided a spark, but the Lincoln Stars weren't able to stay hot Friday.
With 3:04 left in regulation, Legault took a pass from Aidan Thompson and beat a screened goaltender in Waterloo's Jack Williams to knot the score 3-3.
But Waterloo responded with a goal 50 seconds into overtime to skate away as 4-3 victors Friday night at the Ice Box.
“We applied good pressure down low,” Legault said. “(Thompson) was able to make a great pass. I was open in the slot and I just shot (the puck) hoping it would go in.”
Legault's late goal allowed the Stars to gather at least one point in the last three games at the Ice Box, going 2-0-1 in that span.
“That's huge,” Legault added. "Especially in the Ice Box in front of our fans, we want to make them proud.
"We stick to our process and simply we keep on working. It's good that we have some results with that.”
The Stars had two leads Friday night. Lincoln led 1-0 in the first period behind Cross Hanas' goal and again later in the period when James Stefan found the back of the net for the ninth time this season.
Hanas' goal was just his second of the season, ending a goal-drought since Jan. 16.
“Credit to him,” Stars general manager and head coach Chris Michael said. “That's why he is a second-round NHL draft pick (Detroit Red Wings). That's a great response with some adversity there and that is what we are going to continue to push our guys to do. … to see guys like Cross, Aidan Thompson a couple of weeks ago, Dom James a couple months ago, the list can go on. There are multiple guys that learn how to respond through the adversity.”
Lincoln wastes little time returning to action, as it gears up for a short road trip to take on Omaha at 6 p.m. Saturday.