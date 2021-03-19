Legault's late score sends Stars into OT, but Waterloo escapes with win

Charles-Alexis Legault provided a spark, but the Lincoln Stars weren't able to stay hot Friday.

With 3:04 left in regulation, Legault took a pass from Aidan Thompson and beat a screened goaltender in Waterloo's Jack Williams to knot the score 3-3.

But Waterloo responded with a goal 50 seconds into overtime to skate away as 4-3 victors Friday night at the Ice Box.

“We applied good pressure down low,” Legault said. “(Thompson) was able to make a great pass. I was open in the slot and I just shot (the puck) hoping it would go in.”

Legault's late goal allowed the Stars to gather at least one point in the last three games at the Ice Box, going 2-0-1 in that span.

“That's huge,” Legault added. "Especially in the Ice Box in front of our fans, we want to make them proud.

"We stick to our process and simply we keep on working. It's good that we have some results with that.”

The Stars had two leads Friday night. Lincoln led 1-0 in the first period behind Cross Hanas' goal and again later in the period when James Stefan found the back of the net for the ninth time this season.