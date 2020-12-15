 Skip to main content
Latest twist in Stars' schedule: One game postponed, two makeup dates announced
Latest twist in Stars' schedule: One game postponed, two makeup dates announced

Chris Michael, Lincoln Stars

Chris Michael (right) talks with player Casey Dornbach  during a practice at the Ice Box in 2017. Michael officially became the Lincoln Stars' head coach and general manager in April.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Lincoln Stars schedule has been a wild ride in 2020.

A trip to Sioux City, Iowa, planned for this Saturday, is the latest twist, as the USHL as declared a no-contest per league coronavirus protocol.

A makeup date for that match will be announced at a later time, but the Stars on Tuesday announced makeup dates for two previously postponed games — at Sioux Falls on Feb. 15 and Des Moines on March 26. Those games were both originally slated for the past weekend.

Stars first-year general manager and head coach Chris Michael says it has been difficult telling fans and players of cancellations. But he is looking for positives.

“It's like anything in life,” Michael said. “It gets a little easier when you do it more, but at the end of the day it's still disappointing no matter how you look at it.

“The guys want to play. They've put so much time in and effort into the process. When you lose games it stings no matter what time of the year it is. It always stings, but the positive is that we will have more time to prepare. … our guys have been through enough and in a short amount of time they've grown through that.”

“Obviously March and February are a couple months away, but we know we will have a handful of games coming at us here after Christmas. We look at the schedule and look to see what makes sense for both teams; travel and how many games in a row they are playing.”

The Stars have yet to play at home this season, but remain hopeful for Dec. 26 to finally play at the Ice Box. Lincoln is set to host the Tri-City Storm.

“We can't lose hope now,” Michael said. “We've gone through enough as an organization and as society in retrospect. We'll never lose hope. We'll always want to play at the Ice Box whenever we can. We miss our fans, our home building and our locker room. It's been a few months now we haven't played at home, but we will always maintain hope that we will play at the Ice Box in 2020.”

