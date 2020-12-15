Latest twist in Stars' schedule: One game postponed, two makeup dates announced

The Lincoln Stars schedule has been a wild ride in 2020.

A trip to Sioux City, Iowa, planned for this Saturday, is the latest twist, as the USHL as declared a no-contest per league coronavirus protocol.

A makeup date for that match will be announced at a later time, but the Stars on Tuesday announced makeup dates for two previously postponed games — at Sioux Falls on Feb. 15 and Des Moines on March 26. Those games were both originally slated for the past weekend.

Stars first-year general manager and head coach Chris Michael says it has been difficult telling fans and players of cancellations. But he is looking for positives.

“It's like anything in life,” Michael said. “It gets a little easier when you do it more, but at the end of the day it's still disappointing no matter how you look at it.

“The guys want to play. They've put so much time in and effort into the process. When you lose games it stings no matter what time of the year it is. It always stings, but the positive is that we will have more time to prepare. … our guys have been through enough and in a short amount of time they've grown through that.”