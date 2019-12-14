Last-minute goal lifts Des Moines over Stars

Two goals from Des Moines' Joey Strada, including his final tally coming with 35.1 seconds remaining, handed the Lincoln Stars a 3-2 setback and their second consecutive loss at the Ice Box on Saturday.
The loss marks the fourth in the Stars' last five games. It's also the second consecutive time Lincoln outshot Des Moines, outshooting the Bucs 82-39 in the weekend series, including 37-22 Saturday.
“Last night we probably got what we deserved,” Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said of the Stars' 3-1 loss Friday. "(Saturday) we probably deserved better.
“It's interesting the way two games end up with the same result with a far different process getting there. No doubt we have some things that we need to continue to work on and shore up.”
Strada opened the scoring in the first period to give the Bucs a 1-0 lead, but it was Brock Bremer that sent the teddy bears over the glass in the second period in Lincoln's annual Teddy Bear Toss.
Matt Barbolini and Dominic James picked up assists, but it was James' speed that set up the goal before Bremer stuffed home a Barbolini rebound in the crease.
James earned the second-line spot after Brad Morrissey was suspended before Saturday's game after his involvement in Friday's contest of a fighting-major penalty and an abuse of officials penalty.
“Dom plays with such pace that I thought he was a good fit between (Spencer Smith) those two,” Chupp said. “Spencer and Gloves (Ty Glover) have pretty good chemistry.
“The thought was, 'Hey, Dom can fit here, and Spencer and Gloves have that good chemistry so we will try and keep them together if we can, and get three lines rolling pretty well.' I thought we did for the most part tonight.”
Christian Sarlo also capitalized for Lincoln in a wild and wacky second period.
The Stars killed off a 5-on-3 penalty, but allowed a breakaway goal moments later to give Des Moines a 2-1 lead. With Lincoln killing off its third of four Des Moines power plays in the period, Sarlo broke free past the defense to knot the score 2-2 with a short-handed goal.
Des Moines went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Lincoln finished 0-for-2.
Strada was able to strike for the final time for Des Moines after the Bucs had a sustained offensive presence in the final minutes of regulation.
Lincoln returns to the ice after Christmas on Dec. 27 in Fargo, North Dakota.