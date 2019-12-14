Last-minute goal lifts Des Moines over Stars

Two goals from Des Moines' Joey Strada, including his final tally coming with 35.1 seconds remaining, handed the Lincoln Stars a 3-2 setback and their second consecutive loss at the Ice Box on Saturday.

The loss marks the fourth in the Stars' last five games. It's also the second consecutive time Lincoln outshot Des Moines, outshooting the Bucs 82-39 in the weekend series, including 37-22 Saturday.

“Last night we probably got what we deserved,” Lincoln head coach Cody Chupp said of the Stars' 3-1 loss Friday. "(Saturday) we probably deserved better.

“It's interesting the way two games end up with the same result with a far different process getting there. No doubt we have some things that we need to continue to work on and shore up.”

Strada opened the scoring in the first period to give the Bucs a 1-0 lead, but it was Brock Bremer that sent the teddy bears over the glass in the second period in Lincoln's annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Matt Barbolini and Dominic James picked up assists, but it was James' speed that set up the goal before Bremer stuffed home a Barbolini rebound in the crease.

