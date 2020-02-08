Lancers' second-period flurry overcomes Stars

What went wrong: Trailing 1-0 after the first period in Omaha, the Lancers scored four goals in the second period to take the lead, including a three-goal outburst in just over seven minutes to open the period. Ryan Lautenbach tied it 1 minute, 17 seconds into the period, and Luke Mobley scored unassisted to put the Lancers ahead less than two minutes later. Alexander Cambpell scored at 7:06 to end the flurry, and Theo Thrun scored at 16:17 to make it 4-1. Logan Will added two goals in the third period.