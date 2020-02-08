Lancers' second-period flurry overcomes Stars

Saturday: Omaha 6, Lincoln 1.
What went wrong: Trailing 1-0 after the first period in Omaha, the Lancers scored four goals in the second period to take the lead, including a three-goal outburst in just over seven minutes to open the period. Ryan Lautenbach tied it 1 minute, 17 seconds into the period, and Luke Mobley scored unassisted to put the Lancers ahead less than two minutes later. Alexander Cambpell scored at 7:06 to end the flurry, and Theo Thrun scored at 16:17 to make it 4-1. Logan Will added two goals in the third period.
What went right: Matthew Barbolini gave the Stars a 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the game on assists from Brock Bremer and Jacob Bauer. Goalie Jacob Mucitelli denied Omaha's Jack Jensen on a second-period penalty shot, one of his nine saves in relief of Connor Androlewicz.
Next: The Stars return to the Ice Box to host Sioux City at 7 p.m. Friday.