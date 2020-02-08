Lancers' second-period flurry overcomes Stars
View Comments

Lancers' second-period flurry overcomes Stars

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday: Omaha 6, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Trailing 1-0 after the first period in Omaha, the Lancers scored four goals in the second period to take the lead, including a three-goal outburst in just over seven minutes to open the period. Ryan Lautenbach tied it 1 minute, 17 seconds into the period, and Luke Mobley scored unassisted to put the Lancers ahead less than two minutes later. Alexander Cambpell scored at 7:06 to end the flurry, and Theo Thrun scored at 16:17 to make it 4-1. Logan Will added two goals in the third period.

What went right: Matthew Barbolini gave the Stars a 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the game on assists from Brock Bremer and Jacob Bauer. Goalie Jacob Mucitelli denied Omaha's Jack Jensen on a second-period penalty shot, one of his nine saves in relief of Connor Androlewicz.

Next: The Stars return to the Ice Box to host Sioux City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Stars finding success on the road
Stars

Stars finding success on the road

  • Updated

The Stars have found success away from the confines of the Ice Box, with a 10-5-3 record and gathering 23 of their 38 points this season on the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News