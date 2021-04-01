Jurecki bounces back with goal as streaking Stars beat Waterloo

Griffin Jurecki stayed out of hot water as the Lincoln Stars stayed red hot Thursday.

Lincoln defeated Waterloo 6-3 at the Ice Box, pushing the Stars' winning streak to four games.

After Noah Laba gave the Stars a 1-0 lead, Jurecki missed an assignment on the penalty kill but made up for it in a big way.

The Denver commit blocked a shot at the point, and after beating a Waterloo back checker to the puck, Jurecki went top-shelf for his second goal of the season.

“When I got back to the bench (head coach and general manager Chris Michael) said, 'The only thing you did right that shift was the blocked shot and breakaway goal,'” Jurecki said with a laugh. “Everything before that we need to improve on. A little missed assignment, but it worked out.”

Jurecki also added an assist for a two-point night on Jake Beaune's sixth tally of the season that cushioned the Stars lead to 5-3. After a potential 4-0 lead was waved off, Waterloo cut the deficit to one goal twice.