James' first USHL goal a 'dream' come true

Lincoln Stars forward Zach Urdahl had a dream.

He tucked into his Plymouth, Michigan, hotel room last Thursday night and envisioned a certain play. Urdahl was going to be 2-on-1 with linemate Dominic James, and James was going to score his first USHL goal — in his hometown and in front of his family.

Urdahl and James shared a laugh at the morning skate Friday, as Urdahl explained his dream overnight. James had gone half the season without finding the back of the net.

Then at the 8:19 mark of the second period Friday, a pass from Urdahl found James' stick, and the 5-foot-10 forward let it rip with a slapshot.

The light went on and Lincoln held a 3-0 lead over Team USA. The crowd of 1,428 at USA Hockey Arena erupted in cheers as James' grandparents, parents and close friends sat in the stands, witnessing James' first-career USHL goal.

"It was great, let alone finally scoring and experiencing it in my home rink growing up in front of everyone I knew," James said. "I just kind of blacked out and didn't know what to think. It was good just to experience it with these guys. They were just excited for me to score, and maybe even a little bit more.