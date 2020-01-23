James' first USHL goal a 'dream' come true

Lincoln Stars forward Zach Urdahl had a dream.
He tucked into his Plymouth, Michigan, hotel room last Thursday night and envisioned a certain play. Urdahl was going to be 2-on-1 with linemate Dominic James, and James was going to score his first USHL goal — in his hometown and in front of his family.
Urdahl and James shared a laugh at the morning skate Friday, as Urdahl explained his dream overnight. James had gone half the season without finding the back of the net.
Then at the 8:19 mark of the second period Friday, a pass from Urdahl found James' stick, and the 5-foot-10 forward let it rip with a slapshot.
The light went on and Lincoln held a 3-0 lead over Team USA. The crowd of 1,428 at USA Hockey Arena erupted in cheers as James' grandparents, parents and close friends sat in the stands, witnessing James' first-career USHL goal.
"It was great, let alone finally scoring and experiencing it in my home rink growing up in front of everyone I knew," James said. "I just kind of blacked out and didn't know what to think. It was good just to experience it with these guys. They were just excited for me to score, and maybe even a little bit more.
The puck now resides with James' father, Darrell, in Plymouth, but James first goal was just as big for his linemates.
"It was a big moment for everyone, especially Dom," Urdahl said. "We all wanted him to score one and we've been talking about it for a while now on when he was going to get his first (goal). For him to do it in front of his hometown, his family and everyone is pretty special."
James became the 25th player for the Stars to score a goal this season, where the Stars lead the USHL Western Conference with 121 goals — third best in the league.
"I feel like I'm more confident on the ice and shooting the puck more," James said. "Hopefully a couple more will go in."
Lincoln hosts Sioux City on Friday and Dubuque on Saturday at the Ice Box. Both games are at 7 p.m.