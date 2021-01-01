Injury behind him, Stars' Spencer Smith looks to feed off confidence-building goal

“Spence is the ultimate team guy that he cares way more than him getting points or accolades as an individual. He cares about our team.”

Smith has appeared in eight of the Stars' nine games this season, and shows no signs of slowing down.

“I finally feel like I'm fully healthy,” he said. “I felt like I was fully healthy when I got here, but it was just a matter of time getting back into things. Getting back into the groove (of) being on the ice every single day and being in the weight room every single day."

But it was not the post-surgery layoff Smith alluded to that helped him find his current scoring fashion.

“After that two-week break for us being unfit to play (due to COVID-19), it made me reset and think about what I was doing wrong and what I could possibly do right to create chances for myself,” Smith said. “It's been working out for the best right now and hopefully I can keep it going.”

Smith's first goal of the season came on an empty-net goal last Saturday in the Stars' first game at the Ice Box, a 5-2 victory against Tri-City. It was one he was not expecting, and it came on a pass from captain Stanley Cooley.