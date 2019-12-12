In injury-riddled season, Lincoln Stars' Brad Morrissey still finding the net

Lincoln Stars forward Brad Morrissey has been on a roller coaster ride much of the season.

After missing 12 games because of injuries in two different stints, Morrissey has scored seven goals and is on a six-game point streak since returning to the ice. He leads the USHL in shooting percentage at 41.2, and has at least one point in nine of the 10 games he has played this season.

"It was tough," Morrissey said. "Mentally it was tough. Frustrating to be out there with the guys but not being able to battle every night with them. I just tried to make the most of it and work a lot with (athletic trainer) Corey (Courtney) and spent a lot of time on the injury.

"I just did what I could to get back as quick as I could, and when I got back I made sure I was ready to go."

Morrissey missed Lincoln's first three games of the season due to the upper-body injury. After being cleared to play, the Tignish, Prince Edward Island, native picked up an assist in his first three games.

Then the injury bug struck again in the form of a lower-body ailment, forcing Morrissey to miss the next nine contests.