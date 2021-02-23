In 'emotional' trade, Stars deal leading scorer Urdahl for defensive reinforcement

Desperate times for the Lincoln Stars call for desperate measures, even if that includes trading its leading goal scorer.

Lincoln on Tuesday dealt Zach Urdahl to the Des Moines Buccaneers in exchange for Bucs defenseman Trevor Mitchell, a 2021 Phase II first-round pick and future considerations.

The acquisition of Mitchell bolsters a Lincoln defense that recently lost Tony Follmer to season-ending shoulder surgery. That left just Carter Schade and Dalton Norris with at least two seasons of USHL experience on the Stars blue line.

“That’s four veterans that we’ve lost in the last month and a half,” Stars general manager and head coach Chris Michael said. “To bring in another defenseman, a big body who plays hard and defends well, you look at our struggles defensively this year, we’re helping address that. It also takes some pressure off the defensemen who have been playing a lot of minutes in the last couple of weeks.”

The 6-foot-4 Mitchell, who is committed to Western Michigan, joins the Stars after playing 20 games for Des Moines. He has a goal and an assist.