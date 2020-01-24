In a blink, Stars see 3-1 lead disappear on loss to Sioux City

The Lincoln Stars looked like a runaway train Friday at the Ice Box — then in a span of nearly 3 minutes, that train came off the tracks in a 6-3 loss to Sioux City.
Lincoln held a 3-1 lead 14 minutes, 3 seconds into the first period, scoring three times goals on its first nine shots. Josh Groll scored his 16th season of the season 2:04 into the game and the Stars were off and running. Josh Lopina cushioned the lead to 2-0 and Matt Miller answered Sioux City's marker.
Then, suddenly, the game was tied — then Sioux City had the lead 4-3.
The Musketeers scored three times in 2 minutes, 34 seconds.
“I thought we could have done a better job on our tracking back into our own zone,” Lincoln coach Cody Chupp said. “Just with an awareness of picking up those bodies, and that was a big component of our pre-scout. (Sioux City) is going to come with numbers — maybe four, maybe five (players) on the rush every single time. We have to come back into the zone and it's not about just working, but working with an awareness.”
Sioux City sucked the life out of the Ice Box crowd of 2,838 after the Musketeers' Jaden Grant shot the puck below the red line and off the back of Lincoln goaltender Jacob Mucitelli for a 4-3 lead.
“This isn't me ripping on Moose; he needs to be better in that situation,” Chupp said. “After that point, we have to find a way as a group. To get to essentially the end of the game, we start thinking about pulling our goalie without finding a way to get one into the back of the net. (Credit to Sioux City), but also we need to do a better job.”
The Stars were outshot 10-7 in a scoreless second period, but it was the way the Stars took shots that Chupp noted.
“Seven shots, we hit a post and we created some chances for ourselves,” he said. “Seven shots and of those seven (Musketeer goaltender Akira Schmid) probably saw six of them clearly. We have to work to that net front and be hard at the net front. Refuse to be denied with the ability to take his eyes away, create some havoc and second-chance opportunities for us.”
Sioux City added two more tallies in the third to lead 6-3.
Lincoln returns to the the Ice Box on Saturday to host the Dubuque Saints at 7 p.m.