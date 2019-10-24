After a rocky rookie season for Lincoln Stars defenseman Jordan Power in 2018-19, it's been nearly a 180-degree turn so far this season.
Power finished his rookie campaign with 18 points in 58 games and had a plus-minus of minus-38. Now the Ottawa native is tied for the USHL lead in assists with nine and has helped the Stars make great strides on the power play. Power is plus-6 when on the ice this season.
"Jordy is a good example of what a second year in this league can do for a player," Stars coach Cody Chupp said. "He had a fantastic summer, and that is completely on him. He took pride in his summer workouts and his skating and working on all facets of his game.
"You can see he is a more mature, more poised player, and that is exactly why we preach this is a two-year process for guys like Jordy. Jordy is living that success in the benefits of being a second-year player — that wouldn't be there without the type of summer he had and committed to getting better every single day."
Lincoln has found success on the man advantage, scoring on an excellent 33%, leading the USHL with 12 goals on 36 chances.
Four of Power's nine assists have come on the power play. Lincoln forward Josh Lopina also has four assists on the man advantage.
"I had a really big summer," Power said. "Obviously last year was a tough one, but I took a lot from it individually. I learned a lot, especially from our older guys that came through and are off in college now.
"I worked really hard, put on about 10 pounds of muscle, and I think it's just made a huge difference in all aspects of my game."
Power has been so good on the ice as of late, he is the only defenseman on the Stars top line power play, as Chupp has gone with a four-forward look. Stars forward Josh Groll has scored three power-play goals, ranking third in the USHL, while Matthew Barbolini, Brock Bremer and Travis Treloar have added two goals apiece.
"Special teams every night are a key focus for us," Chupp said. "In the game and how the game is called in our league, you can be sure you will have a couple (power-play) opportunities on both sides. I'm really pleased with our power play and how they have found success. … The biggest thing for us is we are committed to working while we are on the power play."
Lincoln will travel to Sioux City, Iowa, to face the Musketeers in a two-game set beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.