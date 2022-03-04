'I'm having a lot of fun': New Star has starring role in 8-4 win over Waterloo

Killian Kiecker-Olson walked into the Lincoln Stars locker room for the first time three days ago after being traded from Des Moines.

On Friday, his first goal as a Star proved to be the game-winner in Lincoln's 8-4 victory over Waterloo at the Ice Box.

It is the fifth consecutive victory for Lincoln (26-13-5) and the Stars' ninth win in their past 11 games at home.

Waterloo took a 2-0 lead on its first two shots of the contest three minutes into period one, but Kiecker-Olson and Lincoln never showed panic.

“It is what it is, right?” Lincoln coach Rocky Russo said. “We didn't panic. … I think we kind of dominated the rest of the period and made it a 2-1 game. There is no panic with this team. There is no anxiety or stress, and they know our process yields us the results that we want."

Kiecker-Olson picked up his first point as a Star with an assist on Luke Johnson's first-period goal that chipped away at Waterloo's lead to make it 2-1 at the first intermission.

Aidan Thompson scored his first of two goals in the second period to make it 2-2 and then the net became wide open in the third period for Lincoln with a six-goal third period that included Kiecker-Olson's that proved to be the game-winner.

“I was super-excited and the adrenaline was going right from when I stepped into the rink today,” Kiecker-Olson said. “I had a lot of fun out there and I came into a really good situation and a really good team. I'm having a lot of fun."

Kiecker-Olson scored Lincoln's fifth goal, but it was not about him, he said.

“It always feels good to score, but a win is a win,” Kiecker-Olson said. “Great collective effort tonight and I'm coming into a really good team and a really good situation. (Lincoln) is really well-coached and really tight in the room. They've welcomed me with open arms and I couldn't be happier."

Besides Kiecker-Olson's goal, Lucas Wahlin, Doug Grimes, Thompson, Dalton Norris and Griffin Jurecki all added third-period goals to open the floodgates against the Black Hawks.

Lincoln returns to action Saturday and Sunday in Kearney against the Tri-City Storm. Saturday's game is a 7 p.m. start.

