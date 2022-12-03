How cereal and Husker games are helping some Stars adjust to life in Lincoln

There is nothing like a home-cooked meal for Lincoln Stars defenseman Marian Mosko.

Grandma's famous bryndzove halusky, a traditional Slovakian meal of dumplings with goat cheese and bacon on top of it, is Mosko's favorite.

But like most junior hockey players coming from another country, an adjustment has to be made on and off the ice.

Mosko, from Zilina, Slovakia, has spent three seasons in the United States and has started to find his footing with American culture.

“Definitely the first year I was in the U.S., it was a pretty big jump for me,” Mosko said. “The culture, the food; a lot of things were different. As I kind of lived here the past three seasons, I kind of got used to it. Now it's pretty much normal to me.”

Even players from north of the border face an adjustment.

While Saskatoon native Boston Buckberger grew up on Lucky Charms, one of his first times grocery shopping with his mother, Taryn Buckberger, and billet family Ryan and Lori Crocker at a Lincoln Hy-Vee was an eye-opening experience.

Canada has cereal selections, but not like the United States, Buckberger said.

“I mean, it was kind of crazy. For instance, going down that aisle and there being an array of 10 different kinds of each cereal. It's been a pretty big eye opener now that I'm living down here and just not vacationing.

“The next one (different) thing that comes to mind is going to a Husker football game. Being with 90,000 people in that one stadium at Memorial. That was an experience like no other. Just being a singular fan in a building with 90,000 other fans was just crazy. The atmosphere and just the buzz around the city was amazing.”

Since joining the Stars, Cocoa Pebbles has become Buckberger's favorite cereal.

“Lori and Ryan got it and I fell in love,” Buckberger said. “It's been my breakfast every day.”

Nelson returns: Henry Nelson appeared in 52 games for Lincoln in the 2021-22 season. He will make his season debut for Lincoln after missing the first 18 games of this season. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native, has five goals and 11 assists in 58 games overall.

Home win streak: The Stars have won six consecutive games at the Ice Box. It is the longest streak there since the 2015-16 season, when the Stars won eight straight.