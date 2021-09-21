He won't be there in person, but new Stars coach Russo confident as team opens season in Pittsburgh

The USHL Fall Classic marks a new era for the Lincoln Stars.
The Stars, under first-year coach Rocky Russo, visit UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, for two games this week — Youngstown on Thursday and Cedar Rapids on Friday.
The event brings together all 16 USHL teams to the main training and practice facility of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.
Russo will not be on the Stars' bench in Pittsburgh. Instead, he'll be with his wife, Melissa, as they prepare for the birth of their child.
Even so, Russo has confidence in his staff to usher in a strong start to the new season. Stars assistant coach George Lewis and director of player development Curtis Brown will be on the bench.
“I think every team at the beginning of the season has championship aspirations,” Russo said. “If you don’t, you need to reevaluate what your goals are as a staff and as an organization. We want to win a Clark Cup. There is no doubt about it. There have been glimpses of success here as an organization, but nothing significant in a long time. It’s a challenge for us to create that expectation here on a year-to-year basis, but our guys are excited for it.
“It’s going to be an interesting first couple of games. I’m not going to be there. Coach Lewis is going to be manning the bench with Coach Brown. They are going to run the bench while I’m off with my wife having our baby. ... I’m confident I can stay back and take care of my wife and my family and we can go out and get two wins.”
Lincoln went 2-0 in preseason play with wins over Sioux Falls (4-2) and Tri-City (5-2), boosting confidence heading into the regular season. But just because it is preseason and the wins don’t count, they're significant for the Stars.
“I think everyone wants to win,” Stars forward Griffin Jurecki said. “We aren’t trying to go into those games to lose, but at the end of the day, they are big for learning, learning systems and getting video on our team and seeing where guys went wrong and excelled. That’s essentially what happened. Two solid wins against two solid teams; it was good to have those under our belts.”
Under normal circumstances, the Stars worked themselves into playoff contention in the 2020-21 season, before the USHL made the decision of taking the top four teams from the Western and Eastern Conferences due to COVID-19.
“Second half of the year, I think we were the third-best team in the league recordwise,” Jurecki said. “That’s something definitely to build off of. A lot of guys came in feeling good about that, but at the end of the day, there were only four teams going into the playoffs. We knew that going in and we didn’t get to where we wanted to be. Everyone is chomping at the bit to get to where we want to be, and that’s in a good playoff spot and push for that Clark (Cup).”
The games against Youngstown and Cedar Rapids are both at 7:30 p.m. and will be the only time Lincoln faces teams from the Eastern Conference during the regular season.