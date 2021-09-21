He won't be there in person, but new Stars coach Russo confident as team opens season in Pittsburgh

Lincoln went 2-0 in preseason play with wins over Sioux Falls (4-2) and Tri-City (5-2), boosting confidence heading into the regular season. But just because it is preseason and the wins don’t count, they're significant for the Stars.

“I think everyone wants to win,” Stars forward Griffin Jurecki said. “We aren’t trying to go into those games to lose, but at the end of the day, they are big for learning, learning systems and getting video on our team and seeing where guys went wrong and excelled. That’s essentially what happened. Two solid wins against two solid teams; it was good to have those under our belts.”

Under normal circumstances, the Stars worked themselves into playoff contention in the 2020-21 season, before the USHL made the decision of taking the top four teams from the Western and Eastern Conferences due to COVID-19.

“Second half of the year, I think we were the third-best team in the league recordwise,” Jurecki said. “That’s something definitely to build off of. A lot of guys came in feeling good about that, but at the end of the day, there were only four teams going into the playoffs. We knew that going in and we didn’t get to where we wanted to be. Everyone is chomping at the bit to get to where we want to be, and that’s in a good playoff spot and push for that Clark (Cup).”