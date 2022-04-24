'He brings a lot of confidence to them and is critical of them:' Leaning on goalies, the Lincoln Stars eye playoff run

The last time the Lincoln Stars made a legit playoff run towards a Clark Cup, Lincoln made a key hire in the 2015-16 season — a full-time goalie coach.

The Stars haven't made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, but the hire of Clay Adams in 2015-16 made a huge difference. Chris Azzano was also a full-time goalie coach during the Stars' 2017-18 season.

Lincoln finished second in the Western Conference in 2015-16 with 69 points and a 33-24-3 record, falling to Waterloo in the first round, 3-1, in a best-of-five game series.

This year Lincoln has another full-time goalie coach in Artt Brey, and it's led to one of the top goaltending duos in the USHL in Kaiden Mbereko and Cameron Whitehead.

"In this game, what happens is a lot of coaches pay attention to the forwards and the (defensemen) and the goalies get neglected a little bit," Stars coach Rocky Russo said. "It's not on purpose or intentional, I just think coaching goalies is a little different animal.

"Having Artt here, full-time goalie coach, assistant coach to build great relationships with both guys to bounce things off of him as a guy that has been through it both at the junior level and a college level. He brings a lot of confidence to them and is critical of them."

Brey brings the experience to the Clark Cup playoffs not just for Whitehead or Mbereko, but the entire Stars team and staff, winning two Clark Cups in his USHL tenor with the Dubuque Saints (2012-13) and Sioux Falls Stampede (2014-15).

"For me this year it's just helped with my overall game on and off the ice," Mbereko said. "My mental game has developed a whole lot more this past couple months. More about the process than the result and everything that goes into it on Friday and Saturday.

"Having Artt full time has been great. Obviously, on the ice, we always get our work in and he prioritizes me and Whitey, and always makes sure we get what we need before anyone else."

Brey went 9-1 with Dubuque in the 2012-13 playoffs with a 1.65 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. With Sioux Falls, Brey was not the primary goaltender in the Stampede's championship run.

"Having (Brey) helps with the technical aspects of the game and stuff like that," Whitehead said. "We always go out in the mornings working on the technical side and stuff like that. He's always with us for the whole time in practice and what he's liking and what he's seeing.

"If we didn't have him there, if you are doing a bad habit or something like that, you don't have someone there to tell you. None of the coaches or players other than Artt understand the position like he does."

Mbereko ranks eighth in the USHL in goals-against-average (3.01) and sports an 18-11-3 record. Whitehead is 13th in the league with a 3.19 goals-against-average and 16-8-4 record.

The Stars face Waterloo, who has knocked the Stars out of the playoffs the last two times Lincoln has made the postseason, in a three-game series at the Ice Box beginning Monday at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.