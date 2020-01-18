Groll scores twice, Stars limit Team USA in sweep

What went right: Josh Groll scored twice, giving him 15 goals on the season, and Jacob Mucitelli was barely tested in net as the Stars held Team USA to just 15 shots in Plymouth, Michigan. Groll put Lincoln on the board 6:52 into the first period and Matt Barbolini added to the lead nearly a minute later. Tied 2-2 entering the third period, Lincoln stepped on the gas as Travis Treloar and Matt Miller scored 17 seconds apart and Groll capped the game with his second of the night. With the win, Mucitelli is now 5-1-1 in his last seven starts in net. It's just the fourth time this season the Deerfield, New York native has allowed three or fewer goals this season.