Josh Groll put in the work over the summer — and it is paying off.
In 53 games last season with the Chicago Steel, Groll put together an 18-point performance, scoring nine goals to complement nine assists. Through five games this fall with the Lincoln Stars, Groll is on fire, netting six goals and 10 total points, which ranks third in USHL.
“I saw the level of play in the league last year,” Groll said. “And I was ready to produce and be the player I wanted to be. Coming to Lincoln this year, I get a lot of opportunities from the coaches, so that helps a lot there.”
In last Saturday's 6-1 victory over rival Omaha, Groll stepped his game up even more, scoring a pair of power play goals en route to a hat trick. The performance pushed his point streak to four games.
“As a team it was huge,” Groll said of the dominant victory. “It really got the boys fired up knowing we will have that rivalry all year and that we can dominate them like that every game. It gave a huge boost of confidence for the guys coming into the rest of the season and this three-game weekend.”
Groll's three-goal performance also showed he had a chip on his shoulder.
“Personally, it was kind of big,” he added. “I used to be a part of (Omaha's) organization two years ago and got traded. Coming back and putting three up on them was nice to do on Saturday.”
The San Diego native is not the only one benefiting from his hot start.
Lincoln (4-1-0) leads the Western Conference in goals scored with 26. It took the Stars three more games (8) last season to reach that mark.
Linemates and former Steel teammates Travis Treloar and Christian Sarlo are cashing in, too. Treloar is 11th in USHL scoring with seven points with three goals and four assists, while Sarlo has recorded five assists.
“Groll has been good for us at the start,” Treloar said. “He's an important piece of this group, and our line as well. He's a really good player.
“You could see last year the skill he has and the hockey mindset he has, too. He comes to work every day with a smile and gives us 110 percent every day.”
Lincoln travels to Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday to face the Buccaneers at 6:30 p.m. before returning to the Ice Box on Friday and Saturday to host the Youngstown Phantoms.