Doug Grimes talked the talk and walked the walk for the Lincoln Stars in their 5-3 win over Omaha at the Ice Box on Saturday.

Grimes scored his 21st goal of the season to make it 4-3 at 12:49 in the third period as the Stars (35-19-4) rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the finale of the season series against Omaha at the Ice Box. He added a 200-foot empty-netter with 1:35 left.

It was Grimes second multigoal game of the season.

With the the Lancers out of playoff contention and leading 3-1 late in the second period, Grimes brought the energy and reminded the Lancers where they were in the USHL Western Conference standings by waving low to the ice during an on-ice altercation.

“(Grimes) did a great job of when it was time to shut it off and not let the emotion be involved, he shut it off,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “In fact, he was the one telling the guys, 'Enough, enough, I'm shutting it off, you guys shut it off. Let's just go play and let our compete level and our work speak for what we are doing right now.' He was the one leading the charge there.”

Lincoln has won eight straight against the Lancers and finished 9-1-0 against Omaha this season after a chippy finale between the longtime in-state rivals. The Stars also reached the 2021-22 season-win total of 35 with Saturday's victory.

“When I took this job, I went out to lunch with my wife and my little one the second day we were here,” Russo said. “Ran into some folks at one of the restaurants and started talking. When he found out I was the head coach of the Lincoln Stars he said, 'Coach, just make sure you beat the Lancers, huh.' Man, did we beat the Lancers!”

Lincoln has beaten Omaha five consecutive times at the Ice Box dating back to the 2021-22 season.

Trailing 3-1 early in the the third period, the Stars went on a 5-on-3 power play. Antonio Fernandez got the Ice Box crowd back in the game with back-to-back goals in the power play in the span of 56 seconds, scoring 24 seconds into the final period then again less than a minute later.

Lincoln trailed early, with the Lancers opening goal 3:14 into the first period giving them a 1-0 lead before Tanner Ludtke's 32nd of the season made it 1-1.

Ludtke's goal ties John Snowden's (2001-02) mark for the sixth-most in a single season for Lincoln.

Just like Friday's 6-4 victory over the Lancers in Omaha, Lincoln had to rally.

“Sometimes there is a life lesson here,” Russo said. “Sometimes you get bullied and you have to punch the bully in the mouth. You push back. They tried to be physical with us and it was a great game plan. It worked for two periods, but we pushed back. Those two power-play goals by 15, Tony, and all of the sudden it's a 3-3 game. Our bench has a ton of energy and you can see (Omaha's) bench get deflated. At that point I knew we were going to win. It was just us sticking to the game plan and believing in what we do.”

Lincoln next travels for a two-game series next Friday and Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota, against the Force.