Good habits, playing with urgency are among the traits that have Stars riding hot streak

Russo said Norris is a great leader by example and that he doesn’t push people to do anything that he cannot do. Lemay and Thompson have piggybacked off that, and it has led to a united locker room.

“Those three guys really set the tone, but we have a lot of maturity in the (locker) room,” Russo said. “You got a lot of guys that have high aspirations for themselves and our team and their careers.

“I think everyone is pulling in the same direction. And when you have a team of that nature, you are going to end up with a lot of success.”

Their biggest message thus far is if the Stars want to reach their goals of playing for a Clark Cup, it takes wins and competing every night.

“We have just preached right now points matter just as much now as they do later in the season,” Thompson, who is tied for the most assists in the league, said. “We have just been preaching that every game matters the same, and the guys have stepped up and battled for every point we can get.”

The Stars look to continue their winning streak this weekend at the Ice Box against Fargo on Friday.

Briefly