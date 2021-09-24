Goals scarce in long-awaited meeting as Cedar Rapids tops Stars in overtime

The Lincoln Stars and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders had not met since Nov. 15, 2019. That changed Friday.

As much fun as the two had reuniting on the ice, Cedar Rapids' Conor Lovett ended the party 1-0 in overtime in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Lincoln (1-0-1) gave the RoughRiders plenty of opportune moments with six power-play chances, including Lovett's game-winner in the extra frame.

Stars goaltenders combined to make 57 saves at the USHL Fall Classic and allowed just three goals in two games. Cameron Whitehead, making his first start in the USHL, finished with a 29-save performance Friday.

"I think our goaltending has been very good," Lincoln assistant coach George Lewis said. "Whitey had a great game tonight. Kaiden (Mbereko) had a great game (Thursday). Those guys have been good for us. That's their expectation.

"(Whitehead) gave us a chance to win and that's all we could ask for. We had to kill a lot (of power plays) tonight and he was up to the task. Give him a lot of credit for that."

Mbereko made 28 saves Thursday in Lincoln's 3-2 victory over Youngstown in the Stars' 800th win in franchise history.