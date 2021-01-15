 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fowler's two goals for Omaha too much for Stars
View Comments

Fowler's two goals for Omaha too much for Stars

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: Omaha 4, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: The Lancers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on Tyler Carpenter's power-play goal at Ralston Arena. After Lincoln tied it in the second period, Owen Fowler scored the first of his two goals to give Omaha the lead for good. Fowler later added an empty-net goal, and Ryan Lautenbach added another empty-netter in the final minute. Omaha outshot the Stars 37-25.

What went right: Zach Urdahl scored Lincoln's only goal midway through the second period on an assist from Noah Laba on the power play. Ryan Ouellette stopped 35 of the 37 shots he saw in goal.

What's next: The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ice Box.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What does a hockey fight look like to a linesman? We found out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News