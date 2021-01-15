Fowler's two goals for Omaha too much for Stars

What went wrong: The Lancers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on Tyler Carpenter's power-play goal at Ralston Arena. After Lincoln tied it in the second period, Owen Fowler scored the first of his two goals to give Omaha the lead for good. Fowler later added an empty-net goal, and Ryan Lautenbach added another empty-netter in the final minute. Omaha outshot the Stars 37-25.