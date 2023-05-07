Regardless of the result, neither Fargo nor Lincoln would be eliminated from the USHL playoffs on Sunday at the Ice Box.

So, while there is hockey left to be played, the Stars exited their home arena in an uncomfortable but familiar position.

Fargo won 3-2 to stake a 2-1 series lead, continuing the series trend of all games being decided by one goal.

“It's very fitting we find ourselves in this situation,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. “This team has battled more adversity than maybe any team I've coached in my almost 20-year career and they've found themselves on the other side of every single one of those situations.

“We are comfortable being uncomfortable. We are a team that has dealt with hard times throughout the course of the year, and I'm very confident that we can come out and play great (Monday) and head back to Fargo.

Lincoln grabbed a quick lead on a Jack Pechar deflection to take a 1-0 lead just 3 minutes, 30 seconds into the game, but the offense fell flat from there despite holding a 44-24 shot advantage over the Force.

With the temperatures climbing outside, the ice at the Ice Box has struggled, but Russo quickly pointed out that it's a factor for both teams.

“Although there are equal circumstances to both teams it seemed like it bothered us a little more,” Russo said. “For big stretches it was no issue. 44 chances on net is fantastic, and I'd like to see more grade-A chances and do the little things to bury secondary chances.”

Mac Swanson tied the game for Fargo 1:29 after Pechar's first goal in his USHL playoff career, and Leo Gruba gave the Force a 2-1 lead with seven seconds left in the second period off another Lincoln turnover.

Cole Knuble added Fargo's third tally in the third for a 3-1 lead.

“It's just being smart with the puck and knowing when guys are on you,” Lincoln captain Mason Marcellus said. “If you don't have the puck stay on the (defensive) side.

“On (Fargo's) third goal I was kind of cheating off and staring and it cost us. It's something I've got to work on still and everyone else in the room will work on.”

Marcellus added Lincoln's second tally with one minute left in regulation, but the Stars were unable to cash in on a game-tying goal.

The Force have a chance to clinch the series Monday. Lincoln looks to take the series to Game 5 as both teams meet again at the Ice Box at 7 p.m.