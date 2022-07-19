Dog Dish: Lincoln shakes off five-game skid but wayward inning spoils sweep chance

The Lincoln Saltdogs snapped a five-game losing streak, but the celebration didn't last long as a wayward inning cost Lincoln in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Haymarket Park.

Game 1

Lincoln 7, Sioux City 4

What went right: Drew Devine hit a go-ahead, two-run single to give Lincoln a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning — and that was enough for the Saltdogs. Welington Dotel, Josh Altmann and Hunter Clanin each homered.

Game 2

Sioux City 10, Lincoln 5

What went wrong: Lincoln (27-31) trailed 3-2 in the sixth inning, and then the wheels came off. Sioux City (23-32) scored seven runs on seven hits to run away with a win, which dropped the Saltdogs to 2-8 in their past 10 games.