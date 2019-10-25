Jordan Power is tied for the USHL league lead in assists with nine, and on Friday he also added the title of Lincoln Stars captain, the team announced.
It's a different trend for the Stars (5-2-1) than the past couple of seasons — traditionally the captain is named before the start of the regular season.
"It's an honor and I'm super excited," Power told the Journal Star on Thursday. "It's cool that it was a team vote and I really appreciate the guys voting for me, but I think I'm going to keep sticking to what I've been doing.
"Be a leader off the ice and make sure guys are included. ... And on the ice, I want to lead by example and always be the highest competing guy."
You have free articles remaining.
Josh Lopina, Christian Sarlo and Matthew Miller will join Power as Stars' alternate captains.
"I think we have a lot of leaders coming back this year," Power added. "Whether you wear a letter or not, we have a really big group of returning players in this league and even first-year players have done a great job making sure everyone is included."
The Stars travel to Sioux City, Iowa, on Friday to the face the Musketeers at 7 p.m.