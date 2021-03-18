Defenseman Jake Beaune brings leadership, experience to Stars

When Jake Beaune heard his name called for the Lincoln Stars final roster, it was a dream come true.

He had finally made a USHL roster.

The Stars' 20-year-old defenseman was drafted by Central Illinois in 2018 and by Omaha in 2019 as 10th-round selections in the USHL draft. When Lincoln called his name in the third round of the 2020 Phase II draft, this one felt different.

“I’ve always wanted to play on a USHL team,” Beaune said. “It was definitely unreal being a third-round pick. You feel a little more wanted than a 10th round. I definitely feel more wanted here and I’m glad I came here, for sure.”

Though Beaune was turned away twice in the USHL, the 6-foot-3 Beaune said he would not change a thing on his path to the league.

Beaune served as captain of the Aberdeen Wings in the North American Hockey League in the 2019-20 season, and was selected as the captain for Team NAHL in the Junior Cup World Cup in 2019.