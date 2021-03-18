Defenseman Jake Beaune brings leadership, experience to Stars

When Jake Beaune heard his name called for the Lincoln Stars final roster, it was a dream come true.
He had finally made a USHL roster.
The Stars' 20-year-old defenseman was drafted by Central Illinois in 2018 and by Omaha in 2019 as 10th-round selections in the USHL draft. When Lincoln called his name in the third round of the 2020 Phase II draft, this one felt different.
“I’ve always wanted to play on a USHL team,” Beaune said. “It was definitely unreal being a third-round pick. You feel a little more wanted than a 10th round. I definitely feel more wanted here and I’m glad I came here, for sure.”
Though Beaune was turned away twice in the USHL, the 6-foot-3 Beaune said he would not change a thing on his path to the league.
Beaune served as captain of the Aberdeen Wings in the North American Hockey League in the 2019-20 season, and was selected as the captain for Team NAHL in the Junior Cup World Cup in 2019.
“Honestly, it was nice being drafted … for my growth, I think, going to the NAHL was the best play for me at that point,” Beaune said. “I don’t regret it. I had two great seasons there. First season we won a Robertson Cup, and last season obviously we got shut down (by COVID-19), which was tough, but I grew myself and made myself better. Coming into this league this year as an older guy has been great so far. I don’t regret any of my choices.”
That captaincy and leadership is something that drew the eyes of Stars head coach and general manager Chris Michael.
“Most importantly, he is a guy that has won. He was a captain, and the leadership piece as an older guy with a younger group has been essential for us as a group,” Michael said. “You know what you are getting out of him every day. He's going to show up, he’s prepared and he is ready to compete and take another step in his development. He’s been a blessing for us.”
Beaune has since earned an "A" on his jersey but was not originally selected for a captain role at the start of the season.
“That’s what we talked about. It doesn’t matter if you have a letter or not on your jersey,” Michael said. “You have to be a leader. You’re a 20-year old. You have to show these young kids what life is like as a junior hockey player on and off the ice. … He’s taught the guys a lot in that regard and he’s taught them how to grow up a little bit and what life is like as you get older in junior hockey.”
Beaune and the Stars return to the ice Friday against Waterloo at 7 p.m. at the Ice Box.