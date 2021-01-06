Cooley buries shootout shot to lift Lincoln Stars past Tri-City

Lincoln Stars forward Dominic James called "game" before Stanley Cooley lifted the Stars to a shootout victory.
James knotted the shootout 1-1, and after Ryan Ouellette made a key save to keep it deadlocked, Cooley went to his go-to move to give Lincoln a 3-2 victory Wednesday over Tri-City at the Ice Box.
“He always buries it post and in,” James said of the Stars captain. “That's his classic one.”
It's the third time Lincoln has defeated Tri-City in four meetings since Dec. 26. The Stars (4-6-1) have also gained at least one point in four of five meetings against the Storm this season.
“It's almost like a playoff series, you know?” James said. “We learn how to win multiple games in a row against the same team and battle the same players. You kind of figure out the guys you are playing and just go from there, I guess.”
But for the Stars, Wednesday's victory was two steps forward instead of one step after Tri-City rolled into the Ice Box on Saturday and emerged as a 5-1 victor after going 4-for-9 on the power play.
Tri-City used the power-play again Wednesday, scoring once on five attempts on the man advantage that helped send the game to overtime.
“Our guys have been through a lot as a group and as a family,” Stars coach and general manager Chris Michael said. “We took a major step this week. We grew together off the ice as a family, and you know what? We showed that tonight.
“Guys were working away from the puck for each other and guys were blocking shots for each other. They decided to commit to their work and they decided to keep their emotions in check when adversity came in the moments that it came.”
Those adverse moments came in the final minute of the second and third periods as Tri-City tied the game on each instance. The Storm knotted the score 1-1 with 5 seconds remaining in the second frame and again tied the score with 1:43 left in regulation off a power play.
Carter Schade scored his first goal of the season to give Lincoln a 1-0 lead, and Zach Urdahl gave the Stars a 2-1 lead in period three with his team-leading sixth goal of the season.
But for Michael, when you do things on the ice that do not show on the score sheet, good things will come. That's why he called James' name with Lincoln trailing the best-of-three shootout 1-0 with two Lincoln shooters left.
“He deserved it,” Michael said. “Dom has been in this league a little bit and he's really starting to figure out what the leadership role is.”
And after James went five-hole, figuring out where to shoot the puck as he reached the top of the circle, Cooley knocked in the winner with a move that goes way back.
“Honestly, if you go back to our black-and-blue scrimmage, it's the same move (Cooley) made and it's the same result,” Michael said. “The guys, they work on that stuff. And we watch.”