The Lincoln Stars' season did not end in hoisting the USHL Clark Cup, but a 37-win season is one to remember.

Lincoln went 37-21-4 in the 2022-23 campaign and advanced to the USHL Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Lincoln's 37 wins are also the most wins in a season during that stretch.

The Stars did it with essentially the same roster core it started the season with.

"We committed to building our culture," Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. "I believe it's a challenge when you bring four or five guys in, in the middle of the year. ... There is certainly more than one way to skin a cat, so to speak, but we believed in the group that we had.

"Actually when we were sitting in Fargo before Game 2 I asked the guys to raise their hand if they had been here from the beginning of the year. I knew the answer, but I wanted them to know the answer. ... When 22 of your 24 have been here from Day 1 it shows how much we believed in this group and how much we believed in our culture. There was a reason we were able to sustain and get through the hard times and the adversity."

Along with back-to-back playoff appearances under Russo in his second season came a historic scoring threat. Lincoln is 72-41-11 in two seasons under Russo.

Tanner Ludtke tallied 32 goals for the Stars, after scoring just one in his rookie season in '21-22, and climbed the Stars charts. The 32 goals were the sixth most in a single season in franchise history after Ludtke passed John Snowden (2001-22) on the all-time charts. His 21.1% shooting percentage is also a Stars' best, passing Lucas Wahlin's 20.8% last season.

Mason Marcellus' 49 assists tied to lead the USHL in the regular season and the captain's six game-winning goals marked ranking third in the USHL. Both stat categories led the Western Conference.

And for the second consecutive year, Lincoln had one of the most dynamic one-two punches in net with Cameron Whitehead and Lucas Massie. Both Whitehead and Massie finished top 10 in the league in goals against average, while Whitehead also etched his name among the Stars best with five shutouts.

Whitehead earned USHL Goaltender of the Week three times, and his five shutouts are tied for the second-most in Stars' single-season history.

But for Doug Grimes, who was traded to Lincoln last season and named an alternate captain this season, it all comes back to helping build the foundation.

"When we say we are brothers, we are brothers," Grimes said. "We fight like brothers, we laugh like brothers and we get along like brothers. We do everything like brothers. There is nothing that is going to separate this group. Five (or) 10 years from now we will all still be in touch with each other. Culture is the biggest thing and that's what brought us here"

"It means everything to me. We wouldn't be here without every single guy that wore the jersey. Those guys that were here from the beginning, even the guys that came later on, they were family. We were a family this year. That's what took us so far.

But with the season over, Russo is already back to work preparing for next season.

"Our goal at the end of the year, as long as I'm here, is to compete to win a Clark Cup Championship," Russo said.

Lincoln's main camp is scheduled June 7-10 at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center.