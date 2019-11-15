Friday: Cedar Rapids 3, Lincoln 0.
What went wrong: In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the RoughRiders went up 1-0 at the 7:29 mark of the first period on Max Sasson's third goal of the season, one of 36 shots by Cedar Rapids in the game to just 23 for the Stars. Nikolai Mayorov had his seventh straight game with a goal, this one unassisted, to make the score 2-0 in the third period. Nate Hanley scored an empty-netter in the final minute to complete the scoring. The Stars committed seven penalties for 33 minutes to just three and 17 for Cedar Rapids. It was the first time the Stars have been shut out since the season's first game, at the USHL tournament in Pittsburgh in September.
What went right: Stars goalie Jacob Mucitelli made 34 saves and helped Lincoln kill off all four power plays it faced.
What's next: Lincoln travels to Dubuque to take on the Saints on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Dubuque, Iowa.