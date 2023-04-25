The Lincoln Stars rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat Des Moines 4-3 in overtime, clinching a first-round USHL Western Conference playoff series Tuesday at the Ice Box.

Brennan Ali scored the winning goal for the Stars in overtime.

Lincoln rallied from a 3-1 deficit late in the third period behind goals from Doug Grimes and Tyler Dunbar to even the score 3-3 with under three minutes left in regulation.

Tanner Ludtke gave the Stars a quick 1-0 lead 3:25 into the first frame for his second goal of the playoffs before Joey Muldowney evened the score 1-1 7:33 into the period.

With no penalties called in the first period, Des Moines special teams capitalized 16:28 into the second period on Henry Bartle’s power play tally that gave the Bucs a 2-1 lead and their first lead of the series.

Aiden Van Rooyan gave Des Moines a 3-1 cushion 7:24 in the final frame before Grimes and Dunbar helped send Tuesday’s contest to overtime.

Des Moines killed off both Lincoln power-play opportunities, including the Bucs’ boarding call on Talon Sigurdson 14:31 in the third period.

Lincoln ended regulation with a 29-25 shot advantage.

Lincoln moves on to face Waterloo in a best-of-three series at Waterloo this weekend.