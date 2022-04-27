Behind Brown's monster night, Waterloo stages furious rally to eliminate Stars from USHL playoffs

Powered by Connor Brown, Waterloo staged a furious comeback in the third period and then scored in overtime to stun the Lincoln Stars 5-4 in Game 3 to clinch a first-round USHL playoff series Wednesday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln was up 3-0 in the first period and 4-2 with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.

But Brown scored two goals in 59 seconds, his second tying the game at 4-4 with more than a minute remaining.

Brown wasn't done. The Western Michigan recruit scored 1:21 into overtime to send the Black Hawks into the next round of the playoffs. He finished with four goals.

Lincoln won Game 1 before Waterloo won the next two games in the best-of-three series. The Black Hawks won two straight at the Ice Box against a Stars team that was 7-1-1 in its previous nine home games.

Like it did Monday, the Stars jumped on the Black Hawks early. Killian Kiecker-Olson scored a power-play goal, Noah Laba pushed the lead to 2-0 and it was 3-0 on Lucas Wahlin's short-handed goal with 1:25 remaining in the first period.

Brown stopped the Stars avalanche with his first goal just before the end of the period.

Kiecker-Olson had two goals for the Stars, who were the third seed in the Western Conference bracket. Lincoln won five of six games against Waterloo during the regular season.

