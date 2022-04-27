 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STARS HOCKEY

Behind Brown's monster night, Waterloo stages furious rally to eliminate Stars from USHL playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0

Powered by Connor Brown, Waterloo staged a furious comeback in the third period and then scored in overtime to stun the Lincoln Stars 5-4 in Game 3 to clinch a first-round USHL playoff series Wednesday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln was up 3-0 in the first period and 4-2 with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.

But Brown scored two goals in 59 seconds, his second tying the game at 4-4 with more than a minute remaining.

Brown wasn't done. The Western Michigan recruit scored 1:21 into overtime to send the Black Hawks into the next round of the playoffs. He finished with four goals.

Lincoln won Game 1 before Waterloo won the next two games in the best-of-three series. The Black Hawks won two straight at the Ice Box against a Stars team that was 7-1-1 in its previous nine home games.

Like it did Monday, the Stars jumped on the Black Hawks early. Killian Kiecker-Olson scored a power-play goal, Noah Laba pushed the lead to 2-0 and it was 3-0 on Lucas Wahlin's short-handed goal with 1:25 remaining in the first period.

People are also reading…

Brown stopped the Stars avalanche with his first goal just before the end of the period.

Kiecker-Olson had two goals for the Stars, who were the third seed in the Western Conference bracket. Lincoln won five of six games against Waterloo during the regular season.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News