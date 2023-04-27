Rocky Russo was hired as the Lincoln Stars' eighth coach in franchise history in 2021 — and along came with him a tradition.

Russo's father Ronald — a battalion chief in the Youngstown, Ohio, fire department — died in a car accident in 2017, and ever since one of Russo's players has been awarded a firefighter's helmet as the team's player of the game.

"It started with my dad when he passed away," Russo said. "He was a fireman, my uncle was a fireman, my grandpa was a fireman and my belief is that firemen are the bravest people in the world. ... They are willing to knock down the door and lead the charge. Our player of the game gets the fire helmet. The guy that leads the charge and knocks down the door and says, 'Hey, guys, let's go get this done,' and 'I'm going to be the one to lead us.'"

Tyler Dunbar was the latest to earn the helmet, which bears the Stars' logo, after helping Lincoln clinch an opening USHL Western Conference playoff series Monday with a game-tying goal in regulation to force overtime at the Ice Box.

"Our fire helmet is a big deal for everyone on the team," Stars defenseman Henry Nelson said. "Everyone is striving to get that every day, even in practice, working hard leading up to the games. In the games, everyone is working hard to get that."

The Stars have even started another tradition by awarding a shovel after games, too.

"Our shovel is the guy that is willing to dig in," Russo said. "Willing to do things that necessarily don't show up on the scoresheet but necessary to win games."

Lincoln will have to dig deep this weekend in the second round of the playoffs in a three-game series against the Waterloo Black Hawks in Iowa. Lincoln and Waterloo start the series Friday at 7 p.m. in Waterloo.

Waterloo, who received a first-round bye, has eliminated Lincoln from its last three playoff appearances.

"I think, again, it's our understanding that we respect our opponents, but we know we are a good team," Russo said. "We know we can beat anybody as long as we play to our identity and play for each other."