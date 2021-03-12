Adjustments pay off for Stars in 7-3 win over Waterloo

Sometimes it just takes a different perspective.

Lincoln Stars head coach and general manager Chris Michael returned to the bench Friday after serving a four-game USHL suspension. Lincoln answered with a 7-3 victory Friday over the Waterloo Blackhawks at the Ice Box and have now won back-to-back games for the first time in the 2020-21 season.

“There was some systematic stuff,” Michael said. “You get a different view when you are sitting above and you have that aerial or bird's eye, whatever you want to call it. Just kind of the systematic stuff through all three zones, with and without the puck. There were a couple areas watching from above that we thought as a staff, 'What if we tweak this? What if we make an adjustment here or there?' We did, and we've made a few adjustments starting on Monday. So far, so good with those adjustments.”

Stars forward Aidan Thompson has benefited from those adjustments over the past two games with four goals and three assists for seven points as Lincoln has combined for 16 goals over the past two games.

Thompson scored twice in the third period Friday and added two assists.