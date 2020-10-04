A closer look at how the Lincoln Stars and USHL plan to play hockey during a pandemic

With the Lincoln Stars 2020-21 season just weeks away, the franchise's 25th season will look a little different to begin the fall.
The Ice Box will be limited to 2,106 fans (50% capacity) and have designated entry and exit points depending on your tickets' seated location due to current state and USHL COVID-19 guidelines.
“Obviously it has changed a lot since our (2019-20) season ended,” Lincoln Stars President Lori Crocker said. “Throughout the summer, things have changed. Now we have our protocols set to current (directed health measures).
“We do have some other plans if we can move to Phase 4, which would be great. Right now we are at 50% capacity, following all of the 6-foot rules.”
The Stars are currently offering groups-of-four packages with online ticket sales. Markings will be present across the seats to ensure social distancing. Lincoln has also rearranged season-ticket holders' seats. Groups wishing to buy more than four tickets must call the Stars ticket office.
“If you want a bigger group of four, we can get you together,” Crocker said. “We will just rearrange the seating a little bit. We can still accommodate our max group up to eight (people).”
Fans will get a firsthand look at the new protocols when the Stars host the Omaha Lancers on Oct. 18 and 24, and the Tri-City Storm on Oct. 23 in the inaugural Corn Cup series. The Stars regular-season home opener is Nov. 13 against the Des Moines Buccaneers.
“What's nice for us is it is a practice, if you will, even for staff,” Crocker said. “From video board to concessions. We can use those (games) and if you go online to our COVID protocols, it shows our new entry and exit plans that we do have for fans to help people spread out. Those will be good practice games for us to make sure all those are working and if we need to make any adjustments.”
Other Ice Box protocols include:
* Face coverings will be required at all times for fans unless actively eating or drinking, following the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department requirements.
* The Ice Box will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each event. Restrooms will be sanitized multiple times throughout an event.
* The Stars have installed multiple hand-sanitizer stations that will be available in all sections. Stanchions also will be used to help fans stand 6-feet apart while at concession stands.
Crocker has given her staff members a lot of credit given the challenges they have faced since last season.
“We have always kind of forged on like we are playing,” Crocker said. "One thing I can say is there are a lot of teams in the (USHL) that furloughed a lot of staff. I've kept everybody on staff all summer long. That's been great, and now we've been in full-go mode because we have a game coming up in a couple weeks.
“We kind of just kept pushing on like a normal summer, planning like we normally do. It came with a lot of hurdles for us, but we are just going and continuing like it is any other year."
