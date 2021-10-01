5-Minute Major: Dalton Norris has young career's 'most special' moment, and other Stars notes

Twenty-five votes, 20 candles, two whipped cream pies to the face and a Friday home opener at the Ice Box — Lincoln Stars captain Dalton Norris has had a week to remember.

Before opening the season, Stars coach Rocky Russo announced Norris as Lincoln’s unanimous captain, earning a first-place vote from all 25 players on the roster. On Monday, the Bowling Green commit had his 20th birthday.

“Being named captain is probably the most special thing to happen to me in my hockey career so far,” Norris said. “When you have 25 guys vote for you, obviously it means a lot to me and they have a lot of trust in me in what it shows.”

Lincoln alternate captains Aidan Thompson and Joe Lemay stuck around after practice to surprise Norris with a plate full of whipped cream to celebrate Norris’ birthday.

On (and off) the ice, the camaraderie is starting to show for Lincoln, and it'll use every inch of it early in the season.

“Honestly, it’s tough to describe and tough to put into words,” Norris added. “Like I said before, being named captain is probably the best thing in my hockey career so far. I’m just excited to get out there with the guys.