Bellevue falls in second match at NAIA soccer tournament
Bellevue falls in second match at NAIA soccer tournament

Dennis Palacios delivered a rocket strike from 35 yards out to break a 1-all tie in the 81st minute to give MidAmerican Nazarene at 2-1 win over Bellevue in Saturday's NAIA soccer tournament opening-round final in Bellevue. 

Rick Hovinga opened up the scoring in the 22nd minute for the Pioneers, taking advantage of a penalty kick to go up 1-0. 

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Bruins came out with renewed energy as Alex Cuenca sent a cross from the near sideline to find Anthony Cox, who whipped the ball in on goal to a sliding Oumar Sissoko, who knocked it in to tie things up at 1. 

The Pioneers would eventually find the game-winning goal by Palacios in the final 10 minutes.

