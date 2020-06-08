With a batting cage and Crossfit bike, Saltdogs OF Allday staying ready in event of season

Allday's situation makes it even more tricky to stay motivated. First, he was training for the WBC. Canceled. Then he revved up workouts for May 19's opening day. Postponed.

"I mean, my mindset is always trying to stay ready the best you can," he said. "But when you stop and go, stop and go, it does make it difficult."

While the pandemic's aftershock is new to everyone, Allday has an extensive professional career to draw from. The 29-year-old is a 2013 draftee of the Boston Red Sox. He played for 12 minor league teams before coming to Lincoln last summer, accruing a sturdy .272 batting average during that span. Allday reached the final step before the major leagues, AAA, four different times and hit .282 in 95 games at that level.

He's hoping to parlay his time with the Saltdogs into another crack at the "ultimate dream." He slashed .311/.405/.358 in his first year in an independent league last season.

"That's everybody's goal is to make it to the big leagues," Allday said. "That keeps your focus and keeps you pushing."

For now, though, the southpaw from Texas is hopeful for another season at Haymarket Park, where independent baseball reminds those playing of the game's roots.

"I think independent ball just kind of took me back to the game and it was just a lot more like fun," Allday said. "You know, we were worried about winning games. We weren't worried about trying to get our prospects developed and into the big leagues."

