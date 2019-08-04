Lincoln Saltdogs catcher Tyler Moore said he likes winning, and the rest of the team is joining in on that feeling.
The Saltdogs (32-40) finished off Kansas City on Sunday with a 15-7 victory at Haymarket Park to remain undefeated (4-0) in the month of August. The win also secured Lincoln the 3-0 series sweep, its second in the past three series.
After battling back Friday and Saturday, the Saltdogs busted out early for four runs in the third inning and added eight more in the fourth to take a commanding 12-3 lead. Lincoln added one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh for a 15-3 lead. The T-Bones tacked on four runs, all with two outs in the ninth, but Lincoln had the game well in hand.
Saturday night's walk-off hero Cody Regis went 3-for-5 with five RBIs, including a triple and two doubles. Regis hit a two-run blast in the 12th inning on Saturday to upend Kansas City 4-2.
“I think (Saturday) early in the game, I felt better than I have the last few weeks,” Regis said. “I felt better with my timing. I was staying on pitches. I hit that fly ball to center (Sunday) and I stayed through that ball. From thereon out I tried to repeat that feeling, and it's been working.”
With their recent success, the Dogs are nine games back of Sioux City for a playoff spot. Before winning seven of the their last nine games, including four in a row, the Saltdogs were on a franchise-worst 11-game losing streak. Now, the players have adopted a no-quit attitude
“We are feeling good. It would be easy for us in the position we were in to roll over and give up on the year,” Regis said. “I think it shows what kind of guys we've got in the locker room. We are fighting, we are scratching and we are clawing. Some of those games we lost in the last two weeks we've been right in. We are playing well on both sides of the ball and I am excited to see what is in store for August.”
A big part of the recent success also comes on the mound.
Before Kansas City's four-run ninth inning Sunday, the Saltdogs had allowed just three runs or fewer in their last four games.
Despite allowing three runs in the first four innings to Kansas City, Jake Hohensee (3-5) delivered a masterful pitching performance over seven innings. The Lincoln native allowed seven hits and struck out three.
“It was great for Jake to settle in and give the guys some wiggle room to swing the bats,” Lincoln manager Bobby Brown said. “He kept us in the game and gave us a chance.”
Lincoln has a brief three-game road trip to Winnipeg, Canada, before returning to Haymarket Park for nine straight games. The Saltdogs and Goldeyes begin the series Tuesday at 7 p.m.