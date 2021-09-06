'They were a gritty bunch': Saltdogs' season ends on a sour note but Jodie relishes his team's fight

“They were a gritty bunch just to be in this position,” Jodie said. “That's definitely truthful. They wanted it bad. We all did. Maybe we wanted it too bad, who knows? It's tough, but on top of that, you have to give (Houston) credit over there. They played their tails off over there. One more pitch, or one more hit, who knows? This game of baseball we are involved in is a crazy game as we know. It really is a game of inches, and even though we didn't make the playoffs, we've been playing playoff baseball for the last 20 games. The guys were fighting for something and for it to come down to the last game, that's pretty cool.”