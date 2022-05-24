The Saltdogs debuted new threads this season, and they're looking the part during hot start

Look good, feel good ... play good?

When Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Justin Byrd walked to his locker for the first time this season, he noticed three new jerseys. Along with the traditional Saltdogs American red, white and blue jersey and the navy blue-sleeved white jersey with gold trim, Lincoln has added three new looks to its wardrobe lineup.

A red jersey, a blue jersey and a white jersey have Byrd and the Saltdogs looking the part with one of the team's best starts in nearly 14 years.

"From Day 1, having new jerseys in your locker is exciting," said Byrd, who is in his second season with Lincoln. "It means the team, the front office, (Saltdogs chairman) Jim Abel, it means those guys are willing to invest in us. They're not just content with what we've done in the past.

"They are looking to turn over a new leaf and get something fresh. That's exciting for us as players. It's also exciting to look good," he added. "We want to be professionals. We want to feel like big-leaguers, so to have quality uniforms to walk out in front of the fans every night and look our best and really represent the city of Lincoln proudly. That energy just carries over into the game."

Lincoln (6-3) has won three consecutive series and just missed tying its best-nine game start Sunday at Gary SouthShore. The Saltdogs started 7-2 in 2006 and eventually pushed that record to 16-3 through 19 games.

One factor behind the hot start is the bitter ending to last season.

"Missing the playoffs by one game last year kind of dug deep," Byrd said. "It's one of those things where you are like, 'Man, we are so close to being a winning organization again.'

"To be able to bring back key pieces of (Josh) Altmann, Ryan (Long), Skyler (Weber) and myself, along with a few big-time arms like (Kyle) Kinman and add the big-league guys in the bullpen or the staff and some young guys that are hungry to win is a great recipe for success."

The Saltdogs have already done something they had not accomplished since 2019, when Weber hit Lincoln's first grand slam since August of that year.

Weber, who hit .260 in 2021, is off to a .280 start this season. He also has seven RBIs in his past seven games.

Altmann, who is now Lincoln's single-season home run record-holder after hitting 29 a year ago, is currently third in the American Association with a .435 batting average.

Add in Long (.269) and Byrd (.333), and the top three hitters in the Lincoln lineup feel confident the Saltdogs can do early damage.

"We could be up 3-0," Byrd said. "We have that type of ability. I get on base somehow or hit a homer, Long gets up and hits a double behind me and then you have Altmann."

Long, Altmann and Byrd combined for 60 home runs and 183 RBIs last season.

Lincoln returns to action Wednesday with two seven-inning games against the Sioux City Explorers at Haymarket Park. Game 1 is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's series opener was postponed because of weather.

