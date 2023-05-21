Nick Anderson's bat sparked Lincoln early Sunday, but the Saltdogs quickly flamed out in a loss to Gary SouthShore at Haymarket Park.

Anderson went 2-for-4, including his second home run in as many games, a two-run blast in the second inning that gave Lincoln (3-6) an early 2-1 lead.

Anderson has accounted for Lincoln's last three RBIs after he homered Saturday in Lincoln's 4-1 setback to the RailCats.

The Saltdogs have lost all three series this season.

“Nick Anderson, he does look really good in the box,” Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie said. “He's been swinging it well pretty much all year and just finally started getting rewarded for it with some of those hard-hit balls and everything. Even earlier I felt he could have five or six home runs, just barely missing some of them. Hitting them to the wall and stuff like that. He looked locked in today.”

The two-run shot from the Saltdog centerfielder came off the bat at 105 mph and went 383 feet to left field, but the RailCats quickly answered.

The RailCats took advantage of new rules implemented this season meant to speed up the game, much like those in the MLB.

Michael Woodworth gave Gary SouthShore a 1-0 lead by stealing home in the first inning. The RailCats finished with four total stolen bases and commanded the bases while winning the mental game.

A 20-second pitch clock with runners on base added this season by the American Association and two disengagements (a pick-off attempt or stepping off the mound) had the RailCats chomping at the bit on the basepaths knowing they could get a head start.

“It's 100% affecting (us),” Jodie said.

His full quote: “I'm big on teaching (pick-offs) and working with that and calling those and everything. I've been more conservative this year, because you get scared to use them, right? That's a big part of my game, and I preach it to the pitchers, but it's tough to find that art that people take pride in holding runners and varying hold times and looks. … Along with trying to be quick in between pitches, like 15-20 seconds, I think that affects it, too. … Not to make excuses, everyone has to do it, we just have to get more comfortable, process information a little faster and learn how to encompass all of that."

But Jodie wants to use those same things on the offensive side of the game.

“As a base-running team, we need to get more aggressive too and start to use that to our advantage. Other teams are doing that or starting to do that," Jodie added. "I think you'll feel your way through that or adapt to it. … We just need to start being more aggressive with it.”

Tanner Brown went 4 1/3 innings for Lincoln on the mound with five strikeouts, but the RailCats capitalized for three runs in the fifth charged to the left-handed hurler that gave Gary SouthShore a 5-2 lead.

The RailCats added runs in the seventh and eighth innings to extend the advantage to 7-2 and held Lincoln to just five hits Sunday.

The Saltdogs get a day off Monday before hosting Fargo-Moorhead at 11 a.m. Tuesday, kicking off a three-game series at Haymarket Park.

