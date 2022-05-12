The challenges of filling out an American Association roster, and why Saltdogs' Jodie feels 'pretty good' about 2022 group

Last season, the pool of available players for the Lincoln Saltdogs — and the American Association itself — was as thin as the black paint across home plate.

Now, in his second season as the Lincoln manager, Brett Jodie is pleased with his 24-man roster for the 2022 season, which begins against Sioux Falls Canaries at 7 p.m. Friday at Haymarket Park.

Though finding players to fill out the roster was still difficult due to the amount of international and independent leagues, the Saltdogs return 11 players from a 2021 season that was on the cusp of making the American Association playoffs with a 53-47 record.

“It was pretty tough again,” Jodie said. “The majority or hard part of finding players during the season is there wasn't much out there. That's kind of when I got the job, (it) was a little bit before the season.

“This year there has been some players, but I noticed if I called a player this week 25 teams have called him. A lot of teams are on those guys. There aren't a number of releases as there used to be. It's still been tough, but in saying that I feel pretty good about what we have. We will always look to add a piece or two, but I feel we have a lot of good pieces here right now.”

Lincoln returns its pitching ace Kyle Kinman, who led the league with a 2.90 ERA, along with four of their top hitters in a stout lineup.

Kinman tossed 96 1/3 innings and went 8-3 in 19 starts last season.

Josh Altmann also returns after a record-setting year with 29 home runs, the fourth-most in the league. Altmann added 102 hits and a .305 batting average.

"With Altmann, (Ryan) Long, (Justin) Byrd and even (Skyler) Weber; Weber came on big time last year, really raised his average and became an RBI producer," Jodie said. "We know what those guys can do and we just have to find the pieces around them. I think some of the guys we've added will add a bunch to the lineup. We just have to find the consistency in those factors."

Along with the bats, Lincoln returns seven pitchers from a year ago.

Returning pitchers include: Garett Delano, Carter Hope, Carson Lance, Greg Minier, Jesse Stalling and and David Zoz.

Lincoln also added Buddy Baumann, Sam Bragg, Jonathan Cheshire, Brandon Cunniff, Steffon Moore and Tucker Smith to the mound in the upcoming season.

"Some of these guys even though we bring back seven out of 11 (returning) players are pitchers, some of those guys weren't here for a very extended period of time," Jodie noted. "Any time you can work with those guys and get kind of a head start knowing where I come from and what I expect from them.

"You know how a guy ticks and what makes him succeed and stuff like that."

