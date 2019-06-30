It may have been hot at Haymarket Park on Sunday, but the Lincoln Saltdogs snapped out of a cold spell.
Nick Tepesch tossed all nine shutout innings for his second complete game of the season, and the Saltdogs took a 3-0 victory over the Sioux City Explorers.
The win snapped a five-game skid, and a four-game losing streak to the Explorers. Tepesch also pitched himself back into the win column after dropping his last four decisions, moving to 5-4. It was also Lincoln's first shutout victory of the season.
“That's why you sign Nick Tepesch right there,” Lincoln manager Bobby Brown said. “The guy has a bunch of experience in Triple-A and the big leagues.
“That's what you sign veteran big-league starters for. When you do have a losing streak, they can stop it pretty much by themselves.”
Tyler Moore has struggled at home, batting .182 at Haymarket Park before Sunday's contest, but came through with the big hit early to provide Lincoln with enough offense.
Following a walk to Cody Regis and a double by Curt Smith, Moore followed with a two-RBI double in the second to put Lincoln ahead 2-0. Moore, who is batting .308 on the road, also had a two-run homer run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Sioux City.
“I'm just trying to get back to myself and get a good pitch to hit,” Moore said. “Put an easy swing on it, and some are falling right now.”
Regis had an RBI on a fielder's choice in the fifth, before Sioux City lost reliever Ryan Flores and manager Scott Montgomery to ejections in the sixth. Explorer pitching coach Bobby Post was also ejected on Friday.
After the dust settled, Tepesch stayed cool, finishing with six strikeouts and allowing just seven hits on 112 pitches.
“The guys played great defense behind me,” Tepesch said of what worked for him Sunday. "I was in command of the zone with all four pitches and attacking hitters."
The Blue Springs, Missouri, native only allowed two walks, while the error-less Saltdogs defense held Sioux City to just two runners left on base.
The Saltdogs turned three double plays Sunday. Lincoln finished with seven hits and capped the month of June with a league-high 34 home runs.
Lincoln hits the road for a three-game series at St. Paul beginning Monday at 7 p.m.