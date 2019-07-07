For the first time since 2015, the Lincoln Saltdogs have suffered back-to-back shutouts.
Lincoln was last shut out in back-to-back games Aug. 5-6 at St. Paul.
The Kansas City T-Bones took care of Lincoln 3-0 Sunday at Haymarket Park and have held the Saltdogs scoreless over the last 20 innings. Lincoln's last run came in sixth inning in the Saltdogs 9-5 series-opening victory Friday, before being blanked 6-0 Saturday.
"We are putting guys in scoring position — we just haven't got that big two-out hit here in the last week," Lincoln manager Bobby Brown said. "All it takes is one, and then it kind of gets contagious."
Lincoln's best opportunity came in the the bottom of the second inning trailing 1-0. Tyler Moore started the inning off with a double. Teodoro Martinez added a one-out single and Christian Ibarra was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs before Kansas City escaped the jam by striking out Nick Schulz.
The Saltdogs outhit Kansas City 7-6 and stranded nine base runners. Kansas City produced runs in the top of the first, third and seventh innings with timely hitting.
"They are doing the very best they can," Brown said of his team's recent struggle. "We are having competitive at-bats, and those balls are going to start falling for us.
Josh Mazzola, Curt Smith and Moore, Lincoln's 5-6-7 batters in the order, had six of the teams seven hits.
"Sometimes you hit one off the end and you get a hit," Brown said. "As long as we are hitting balls on the screws, we are going to stay positive in what we are doing and we are going to score runs."
Ricky Knapp suffered the loss after tossing seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits. Jake Hohensee finished the final two innings in relief.
If the offensive struggles were not enough for the Saltdogs, an uncharacteristic six errors were charged to Lincoln across the three-game series. Lincoln tacked on two more Sunday after three in Saturday's loss and one in Friday's victory.
Lincoln has an off day Monday before beginning a three-game series with Winnipeg on Tuesday at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's Teodoro Martinez lays down a bunt to advance Tyler Moore against Kansas City on Sunday at Haymarket Park.