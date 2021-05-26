Smith sparks Dogs in return to lineup; Lincoln gets clutch hits late to stop Cleburne

Curt Smith ran the bases like it was his first professional home run Wednesday at Haymarket Park.
It was Smith's 87th long ball while a part of the Lincoln Saltdogs organization, hit in the bottom of the first inning to give Lincoln a 3-0 lead over Cleburne. The homer moved the eight-year veteran to three shy of Bryan Warner's (2001-09) career record of 90.
Lincoln rallied late to defeat the Railroaders 8-5 with some clutch hitting, including Smith's single in the bottom of the eighth to set up a sacrifice fly from Edgar Corcino to put Lincoln ahead 6-5.
Josh Altmann led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a double, and advanced to third on Smith's single to set up Corcino.
“You got your team leader (Smith) out there that has been there and done that, so-called,” Saltdogs first-year manager Brett Jodie said. “Been there through all the moments, and the fans are definitely excited to see him.”
Smith has missed the past few games due to a quad injury.
“It was tough to keep him out (Tuesday); it just wasn't ready,” Jodie added. “To come up there and have a great approach with some really good at-bats before he got up there. He capitalized to give us that 3-0 lead. And that's huge with someone like (Johnny) Barbato on the mound, who puts up some zeros. (Smith) came up huge in a few different ways.”
The Saltdogs were held to just two hits in the home-opening 4-1 loss to Cleburne on Tuesday, but it was Barbato who stymied the Railroader bats Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, right-hander gave up just two hits in five innings of work, and his heater ramped up to 96 mph numerous times on his way to six strikeouts.
The Las Vegas native has been stellar for the Saltdogs in two appearances, allowing just one run and seven hits in 10 combined innings with a 0.90 earned-run average.
After Barbato's exit with a 5-0 lead, Cleburne got right back into the game with a Ramon Hernandez three-run home run in the sixth inning off Keenan Bartlett, who was making his first relief appearance. Tyler Anderson got the last out of the sixth and the first two of the seventh before Osvaldo Martinez's two-run homer tied the game 5-5.
After Corcino gave Lincoln the 6-5 lead in the eighth, Gunnar Buhner picked a good time to collect his first professional base hit, a two-RBI single to extend the lead to 8-5.
“It feels good man, I can't lie, but it's all about the guys in front of me that set it up,” Buhner said. “Guys getting on late in the game. And Skyler (Weber) came in off the bench and swung at the first pitch … and moving guys over (to second and third). That makes it easier on me and he said something to me walking by that really fired me up.”