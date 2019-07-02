Tuesday: Lincoln 4, St. Paul 2, first game (completion of Monday's suspended game); St. Paul 4, Lincoln 1, second game.
What went right: Picking up in the top of the fourth after Monday's rain, the Saltdogs scored twice in the sixth and twice in the eighth to rally in Tuesday's first game in St. Paul, Minnesota. Trailing 2-0 in the sixth, Lincoln's Tyler Pfeffer got a leadoff walk and advanced to third on John Sansone's double. Randolph Oduber and Cody Regis followed with back-to-back RBI singles. Then in the eighth, Curt Smith followed Regis' leadoff walk with a two-run homer and a 4-2 lead. Jake Hohensee pitched six innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four.
What went wrong: In the seven-inning nightcap, Lincoln took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Tyler Pfeffer's RBI single. But in the bottom half of the third, St. Paul's John Silviano hit a two-RBI double to put the Saints ahead to stay. Dan Moll and Brady Shoemaker added RBI singles in the sixth to extend the lead.
Dog bytes: Hohensee's win in the completion of the suspended game was his first since June 9 and, at six innings, was his longest outing of the season.
Next: The Saltdogs finish their series at St. Paul with a game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. After a one-game stop in Fargo, North Dakota, to face the RedHawks on Thursday, the Saltdogs return to Haymarket Park for a three-game series against Kansas City.